iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Position Lowered by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.90. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

