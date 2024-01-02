iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Financial Management Network Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

