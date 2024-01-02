iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

