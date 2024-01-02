iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVW opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.