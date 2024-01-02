iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $173.89 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $174.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.75 and a 200-day moving average of $161.21. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.