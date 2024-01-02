iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,404,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 339,467 shares.The stock last traded at $78.57 and had previously closed at $79.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,686,000 after buying an additional 773,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after buying an additional 385,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 310,230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.