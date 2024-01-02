iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 247,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 316,057 shares.The stock last traded at $113.84 and had previously closed at $114.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

