iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

