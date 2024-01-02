iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.03

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $125.03 and last traded at $125.36, with a volume of 403553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

