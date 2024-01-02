iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Lessened by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $22,912,000. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.