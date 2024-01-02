iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.18

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.18 and last traded at $100.49, with a volume of 2164273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.73.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

