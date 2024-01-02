iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $113.00

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $113.00 and last traded at $113.36, with a volume of 230337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.36.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.