iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.02

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.02 and last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 74511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average is $93.92. The company has a market cap of $681.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5,441.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,932,000 after purchasing an additional 744,359 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $841,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

