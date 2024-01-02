iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $261.47

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $261.47 and last traded at $258.39, with a volume of 139798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.43.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.07.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

