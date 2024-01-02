iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $261.47

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $261.47 and last traded at $258.39, with a volume of 139798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.43.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.07.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.