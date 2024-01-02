Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,682,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 4,564,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,414.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ITGGF remained flat at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. Italgas has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Italgas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water.

