ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,112,800 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 1,748,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.6 days.

ITV stock remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. ITV has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

