Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,465,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 47,629,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

About Ivanhoe Mines

IVPAF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 66,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,970. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.