Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,465,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 47,629,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
