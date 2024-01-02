Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in December

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,457,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 1,750,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.9 days.
Iveco Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of IVCGF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. Iveco Group has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $10.66.
Iveco Group Company Profile
