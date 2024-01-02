Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in December

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,457,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 1,750,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.9 days.

Iveco Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IVCGF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. Iveco Group has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Get Iveco Group alerts:

Iveco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications in Italy and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.