J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 928,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,867.0 days.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JDWPF remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.12.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
