J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 928,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,867.0 days.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JDWPF remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

