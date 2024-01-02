James Hambro & Partners Acquires 3,499 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 4.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $64,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 33.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI traded down $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.65. 263,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,362. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $443.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

