James Hambro & Partners Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.33. 794,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,755. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

