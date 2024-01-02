James Hambro & Partners Purchases 39,330 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,330 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 4.6% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners owned about 0.09% of Progressive worth $71,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Progressive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.36. The company had a trading volume of 452,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,327. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.26.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.