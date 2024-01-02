James Hambro & Partners Sells 1,621 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

James Hambro & Partners reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 0.9% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.