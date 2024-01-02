Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.22. 15,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 100,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 730.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon acquired 849,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $4,988,642.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 849,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,642.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,390,000 after acquiring an additional 495,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,268 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

