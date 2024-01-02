Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,576,200 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 16,561,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92,881.0 days.
Japan Display Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JNNDF remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. Japan Display has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.
Japan Display Company Profile
