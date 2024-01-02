Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,576,200 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 16,561,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92,881.0 days.

Japan Display Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JNNDF remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. Japan Display has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Japan Display alerts:

Japan Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.