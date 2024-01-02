Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment stock remained flat at $692.04 during trading on Tuesday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 1-year low of $617.11 and a 1-year high of $713.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $635.09 and a 200-day moving average of $657.08.

About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

