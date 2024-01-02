Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,062,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 932,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Post Price Performance

Japan Post stock remained flat at $8.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

