Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.71. The stock had a trading volume of 125,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,452. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.