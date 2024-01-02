Jefferies Financial Group Raises Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $92.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

VAC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.44. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $57,540,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after buying an additional 291,588 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 599,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after buying an additional 142,349 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,063,000 after buying an additional 137,236 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.4% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 130,872 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

