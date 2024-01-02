Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Buy

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Shares of BXP opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.