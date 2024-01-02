Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Jiangxi Copper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JIAXF remained flat at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

