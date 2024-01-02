Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.
Jiangxi Copper Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JIAXF remained flat at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $1.85.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
