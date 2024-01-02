Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Gap Down to $248.05

Shares of Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $248.05, but opened at $234.66. Jin Medical International shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 12,380 shares traded.

Jin Medical International Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.