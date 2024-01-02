Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 6.6%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 4,651,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 4,916,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,637 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $34,554.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $34,554.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 649,522 shares of company stock worth $4,219,047. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

