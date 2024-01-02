JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $39.70

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $35.64. JOYY shares last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 367,733 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get JOYY alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YY

JOYY Stock Down 17.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.44.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.68 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. FMR LLC raised its position in JOYY by 497,089.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JOYY by 169.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 751,909 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 55.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 515,339 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.