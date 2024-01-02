JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

YY stock traded down $6.66 on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. 980,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,975. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. JOYY has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.68 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. FMR LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 497,089.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JOYY by 169.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 751,909 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 55.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 515,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JOYY during the first quarter valued at $470,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

