JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.70

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JAGI stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 338 ($4.30). 115,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 335.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.61. The firm has a market cap of £304.98 million, a P/E ratio of -34,000.00 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 324 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 404.90 ($5.16).

In other news, insider Richard Stagg acquired 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £786.24 ($1,001.20). Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

