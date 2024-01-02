JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.70

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Price Performance

JAGI stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 338 ($4.30). 115,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 335.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.61. The firm has a market cap of £304.98 million, a P/E ratio of -34,000.00 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 324 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 404.90 ($5.16).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Stagg acquired 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £786.24 ($1,001.20). Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.