JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF makes up about 1.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

BATS BBCA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 381,149 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.