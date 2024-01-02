JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $212.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $171.00 and last traded at $170.97, with a volume of 3011388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.10.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.30.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 142,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 557,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $494.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.