JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Bought by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,054 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 761,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,223,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after buying an additional 552,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after buying an additional 308,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 639,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after buying an additional 266,474 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JCPB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 249,837 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

