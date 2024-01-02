JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Lifted by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Fundamentum LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fundamentum LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 718,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,464,000 after purchasing an additional 106,571 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 172,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,462,000 after buying an additional 687,563 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. 2,554,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,490. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

