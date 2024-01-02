JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.60 Per Share

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:JSGI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 313 ($3.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283.74 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.08 ($4.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.10. The company has a market capitalization of £170.37 million, a PE ratio of -1,363.04 and a beta of 0.52.
