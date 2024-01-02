JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.60 Per Share

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:JSGI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 313 ($3.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283.74 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.08 ($4.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.10. The company has a market capitalization of £170.37 million, a PE ratio of -1,363.04 and a beta of 0.52.

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

