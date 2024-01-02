JTC (LON:JTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $821.48

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 821.48 ($10.46) and last traded at GBX 806 ($10.26), with a volume of 149975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 815.50 ($10.38).

JTC Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 744.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 721.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,797.06 and a beta of 0.54.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

