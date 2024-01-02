Julie McEwan Acquires 21,740 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) insider Julie McEwan bought 21,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.20 ($6,367.25).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Julie McEwan purchased 25,063 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,012.60 ($6,383.04).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Julie McEwan purchased 28,986 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,927.62 ($6,274.82).

Hostmore Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:MORE traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 22.50 ($0.29). The company had a trading volume of 53,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,441. The company has a market capitalization of £28.38 million, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.39. Hostmore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

