Julie McEwan Acquires 21,740 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Julie McEwan bought 21,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.20 ($6,367.25).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 30th, Julie McEwan purchased 25,063 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,012.60 ($6,383.04).
  • On Tuesday, October 31st, Julie McEwan purchased 28,986 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,927.62 ($6,274.82).

Hostmore Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:MORE traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 22.50 ($0.29). The company had a trading volume of 53,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,441. The company has a market capitalization of £28.38 million, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.39. Hostmore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hostmore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hostmore (LON:MORE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.