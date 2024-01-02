Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Short Interest Update

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 1,214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,710 ($21.78) to GBX 1,740 ($22.16) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of JTKWY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 50,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,023. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

