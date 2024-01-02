Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Short Interest Update

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 1,214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,710 ($21.78) to GBX 1,740 ($22.16) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JTKWY
Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 1.5 %
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Just Eat Takeaway.com
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.