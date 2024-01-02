Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $16.61

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.61, but opened at $16.02. Kanzhun shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 139,161 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Articles

