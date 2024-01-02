Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 775,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 37,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $376,596.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 591,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,121.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 40,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 631,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,831.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President James C. Baker acquired 37,547 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $376,596.41. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 591,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,121.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,821,594 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,388.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 50,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

