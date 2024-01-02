Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at ATB Capital

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.81.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.67. 66,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,028. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$8.16.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$166,600.00. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

