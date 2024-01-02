Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 582.0 days.

Kemira Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOYJF remained flat at $17.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. Kemira Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

About Kemira Oyj

Featured Articles

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

