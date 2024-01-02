Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,550 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Kemper worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 246.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of Kemper stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. 114,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,611. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -20.95%.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

