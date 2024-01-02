Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $24.34

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $25.33. Kenon shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 1,642 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Kenon Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 158.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth $807,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

See Also

